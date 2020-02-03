6 hours ago

Black Stars coach C.K Akonnor has began his tour of Europe, scouting Ghanaian players who ply their trade in the various leagues across Europe.

His first stop was in Wales where he checked up on the captain of the Black Stars and his junior brother Jordan Ayew who plies his trade in the Premier League.

The Black Stars captain posted on his Instagram page a picture of the Black Stars coach, his junior brother and himself with the caption.

"Jordan and I met Black Stars coach C.K Akonnor yesterday."

"We congratulated him on his appointment as the new head coach of our national team and thankful that he saw the need to check up on us. We wished him the best and promised to give our best like always to help mother Ghana "

