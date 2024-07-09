3 hours ago

Following her turbulent relationship with Abass Sariki, Ayisha Modi has reemerged on social media flaunting a new man, sparking widespread discussion.

In July 2023, Ayisha Modi and her purported ex-lover, Abass Sariki, engaged in a series of heated exchanges on social media regarding their conflicting statements about their relationship status.

The socialite cum music investor, faced ridicule after Abass publicly denied their relationship in a viral interview, while she produced evidence supporting their past affair.

Since then, Ayisha had maintained a low profile online until a recent post emerged showing her kissing a new man whom she described as her "loyal partner."

"Stay loyal to one another, and you shall stay together forever. You know I have given u my everything if u have my loyalty. A loyal partner is worth more than all the diamonds in the world. Together, we shall stand forever because the foundation, we shall stand forward because the foundation is built with trust. Devotion and loyalty," she captioned the post.

The post has since ignited reactions, with particular interest in her new partner, whose youthful appearance has led some netizens to speculate that Ayisha is now dating a younger man.

Others have expressed happiness for her and extended well wishes.

Check out Ayisha Modi's post below: