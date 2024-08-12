5 hours ago

AZ Alkmaar manager Maarten Martens has lauded Ghanaian winger Ibrahim Sadiq for his decisive performance in the Dutch Eredivisie opener against Almere City.

In a thrilling start to the new season, Sadiq made an immediate impact by scoring the only goal of the match just four minutes in.

This goal marked a strong continuation of his impressive form from the previous season.

Martens highlighted Sadiq's progress and contribution, stating, "A nice reward for Sadiq," in recognition of his impactful performance since joining the club in September 2023.

Sadiq, a graduate of the Right to Dream Academy, appears poised for a standout season following his excellent start.

The match was notably intense, with three players—one from AZ Alkmaar and two from Almere City—receiving red cards.

Sadiq was substituted in the second half, with Dutch-born Ghanaian winger Ernest Poku taking his place.