Ghanaian winger Kamal Sowah was snatched from Leicester City for nine million euros last summer but Club Brugge did not enjoy him too much as his brilliant

He was loaned out to the Dutch side AZ Alkmaar in the January transfer window. And the Dutch side are satisfied with the 22-year-old Ghanaian. "He trains well and adapts very quickly. It is nice to have him in the selection, because he can play on the right, at 'ten' and as the deepest striker," said AZ coach Pascal Jansen.

That he feels good in his own skin in the Netherlands is also clear from a video that they shared on Instagram. In training, he outsmarted the goalkeeper and then unloaded with a lovely lob.

So he can still do it. Now showing what he has to offer during competitions.

He has so far made three appearances for his on loan Dutch side.