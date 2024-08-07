3 hours ago

Dutch Eredivisie club AZ Alkmaar has announced the signing of 15-year-old Ghanaian winger Jahmael Ampofo to his first professional contract, extending until mid-2027.

This move underscores AZ's commitment to nurturing emerging talent and highlights Ampofo's impressive impact during his initial season with the club.

Jahmael Ampofo, who joined AZ from amateur side ASC Waterwijk in Almere, has made a notable impression since his arrival. His standout performances with the Under-15 team, including a particularly exceptional showing at the U15 Kolping International Cup, have garnered significant attention. At the tournament, Ampofo was named Player of the Tournament, contributing to AZ’s strong third-place finish. This recognition underscores his burgeoning talent and competitive edge.

Ampofo is already setting ambitious goals for his future with AZ Alkmaar, aiming to increase his goal tally and assists. Moreover, the young winger is eager to make his debut with AZ's first team as soon as possible. His enthusiasm and determination are expected to drive his development and further integrate him into the club's senior squad.

Paul Brandenburg, AZ Alkmaar's Head of Youth Development, expressed high praise for Ampofo's attributes. "Jahmael is a player with remarkable speed, a keen eye for goal, and a strong mentality," Brandenburg commented. "His potential is immense, and we believe he is capable of excelling at higher levels of competition."

With his new contract in place, Jahmael Ampofo is set to continue his development at AZ Alkmaar, aiming to build on his early successes and make a significant impact on both the youth and senior teams. The club's investment in his future reflects their confidence in his abilities and their commitment to fostering young talent.