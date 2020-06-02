59 minutes ago

AZ Alkmaar will not just let go of their top scorer and prized asset Myron Boadu this summer.

The Alkmaarders want to catch a record transfer fee for their prized asset.

With 22 million euros, Vincent Janssen is still the most expensive AZ Alkmaar player of all time.

The striker scored significantly more goals than Boadu before he transferred to Tottenham Hotspur, but nevertheless the AZ leadership think they can receive a higher transfer fee for the latter. Calciomercato calls "at least 25 million euros.

After 42 official matches, 22 goals and 13 assists, the 2019-2020 season has ended in a spectacular fashion for Myron Boadu despite the COVID-19 ending the season prematurely.

In addition, the talent scored against the traditional top three in all four matches, culminating in the winning goal in-house against Ajax.

AC Milan have been expressly associated with Boadu. The AZ player does have competition from Luka Jovic (Real Madrid) and Donyell Malen (PSV), but seems cheaper than his two fellow strikers. However, it is not clear whether the Italians can and want to pay 25 million euros.