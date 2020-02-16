2 hours ago

Dutch side AZ Alkmaar are in no mood or desire to sell talented Dutch born of Ghanaian descend Myron Boadu to Ajax who have been sniffing on the striker.

He is not the only player Ajax want as they are also interested in midfielder Calvin Stengs to also join them.

But According to Dutch journalist Valentijn Driessen who wrote about this issue on Friday in De Telegraaf AZ Alkmaar will not entertain any offer from Ajax for their prized assets.

He wrote "They also claim that it is unwise from the club point of view to sell top players to a competitor like Ajax. As a naked fact, the latter is true. Only Ajax and AZ are not equal competitors of each other and it is not reasonably possible to do so for the time being, ‘writes Driessen on Friday in De Telegraaf.

“In addition, the perspective at Ajax to gain experience at the highest international level in the Champions League is much greater than at AZ.”

“For their personal development, it would therefore be great for Stengs and Boadu if they could make a domestic step to Ajax before focusing on a major foreign club adventure,” says Driessen.

“Historically, although many AZ people have not been able to make that move in Amsterdam, there are hardly any success stories to tell from AZ people who went to Alkmaar from foreign clubs.” Kolbeinn Sigthorsson, among others, did not live up to expectations at Ajax.

The Dutch giants have sold Morrocan International Hakim Ziyech to Chelsea and may need reinforcement upfront to boost their attacking option but Alkmaar who are just three points behind Ajax feel that they cannot and will not sell their best players to their competitors.

Dutch born Myron Boadu has been in blistering form scoring 13 goals in 21 Eredivisie outings to propel his side's challenge for the Dutch Eredivisie title.