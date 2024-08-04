4 hours ago

Benjamin Azamati, Ghanaian sprinter, has expressed his deep motivation to make his country proud as he progresses in the 2024 Olympic Games.

Azamati secured his spot in the semi-finals of the men’s 100m race with a stellar performance, finishing second in Heat 1 on Saturday morning.

The 26-year-old clocked a time of 10.08 seconds, narrowly behind Jamaica’s Kishane Thompson, who led the heat with a time of 10.00 seconds.

With his impressive showing, Azamati is now poised to compete against top sprinter Noah Lyles from the United States in the upcoming semi-finals.

In an interview with Joy Sports, Azamati shared his commitment to representing Ghana with pride.

"Anytime I put on the jersey, I am happy to do my best, so that was all that mattered this morning. Coming here and having that at the back of my mind and making the whole nation proud," he said.

Reflecting on his past Olympic experience, where he did not advance beyond the heats, Azamati emphasized his determination to improve.

"My first outing at the Olympics, I got out in the heats, so I made it a point to come out here and go into the semifinals. It’s all about thinking about the runs."

In addition to Azamati’s success, Ghanaian athlete Abdul-Rasheed Saminu has also qualified for the semi-finals, marking a significant achievement for the nation.

Both athletes will aim to make history by reaching the final for the first time in their careers when the semi-finals take place on Sunday.