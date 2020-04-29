42 minutes ago

Andy Dosty, popular radio presenter, disc Jockey (DJ) and the host of Day Break Hitz on Hitz FM, is of the view that the music genre, Azonto, if successfully revived, will be patronized more than the trending afro beat genre.

His comment comes after Sarkodie made the decision to bring back Azonto.

Sarkodie made his decision known after releasing an Azonto genre song, ‘Fa Hooki Me’ featuring Tulenkey. The song took a trend ride on Twitter where many lauded the song.

Following the impact the song had made, Sarkodie declared his readiness to feature on any artiste’s azonto song for free.

Reacting to this on Daybreak Hitz, Andy Dosty said, he would be elated if Ghanaian musicians unite and continue to “drum azonto to the ears of Africa again.”

According to him when azonto genre is promoted and marketed well “it will be the biggest competitor to afro beat” which is topping the streaming charts in recent times.

Azonto is a music and dance genre from Ghana. The dance originated from a traditional dance called Kpanlogo.

The dance later got into the minds of most Ghanaians in the year 2013 and most Ghanaian music videos were full of Azonto dance and later spread to most African countries and other parts of the world.

Popularity

Azonto can be traced as far back as one of R2Bees songs “Azonto” but was rejuvenated by Guru’s “Lapaz Toyota” and later the producer, Nshonna Musick, with the song “You Go Kill Me” which had Sarkodie and EL on it.

It was later popularized on social media by the music videos that portrayed the dance form with fast-pace tempos, home-made dance instructional videos uploaded on YouTube with no commercial intent, and group choreographies done by mostly Ghanaians and other African nationals living in UK, Germany and U.S.

Ghanaian footballer, Asamoah Gyan and Togolese football star, Emmanuel Adebayor and James Anaman, have performed the dance as part of their goal celebrations.