46 minutes ago

Azumah Nelson may be a boxer by profession but he is a peacemaker by calling, because he just ‘subtly’ settled the recent beef between Joel Mettle and Patience Nyarko.

It can be recalled that Patience Nyarko in an interview said Joe Mettle named Artiste of the 2017 Year at the Ghana Music Awards is not the best gospel musician in the country; and that most Joe Mettle’s English language songs are renditions of old Pentecost and Methodist hymns.

However, in an interview on the Y Leaderboard series with Rev. Erskine on YFM the man popularly known as ‘Zum Zum’ named the biggest hits from both Joel Mettle and Patience Nyarko as part of his playlist any day.

After Azumah Nelson was put in the spirit with Joel Mettle’s smash-hit ‘Bo Noo ni’ he jammed to Patience Nyarko’s smash-hit ‘Obi Nyanime’. Proving that both Joel Mettle and Patience Nyarko have a symbiotic role to play in the gospel music industry.

Boxing Hall of Famer, however, did not accept if he will use ‘Obi Nyanime’ as his ring intro song if he were still boxing today as he did with Bishop Michael Osei Bonsu’s ‘Asem bi reba’ in his earlier days of boxing.

"I like great gospel songs, Bo noo ni is a great song, ‘Obi Nyanime’ is also one of my favourites. They are both great artistes" he said.