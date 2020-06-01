1 hour ago

Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Techiman, Hon John Kofi Donyina has announced that the Bono East Region, has recorded four (4) new coronavirus cases.

All 4 new cases according to the MCE, were recorded from Techiman, the B/E capital.

Though his information on the new cases was a bit scanty, Mr. Donyina disclosed that the infected persons are public sector workers who were transferred to the Municipality recently.

Speaking exclusively to Link 89.1 FM, a local radio station in Techiman, the MCE said: "Now if you thought the disease was far away from u, you need a rethink because Techiman alone has a record of 4 new cases today. They were transferred to the capital to work and after their blood samples were taken, it came out to be positive".

He, however, cautioned the populace to strictly observe the social distancing directive and all COVID-19 safely protocols to help contain the spread of the virus in the Municipality.

The MCE also advised that people should desist from discriminating against infected persons.

Prior to this announcement, the Bono East region had only 1 recorded case.

In its present state, the country has a total of 8,070 confirmed cases, 2,947 recoveries and 36 deaths.

Meanwhile, the government has lifted many restrictions it imposed on the citizenry due to the pandemic. For instance, restrictions on religious activities and funerals have been lifted.

Giving his 10th update on measures taken against coronavirus on Sunday, May 31, 2020, President Akufo-Addo said, people can now attend church or mosque but worshipers should not be more than 100.

Source: Nana Yaw Prekoh/Ghanaguardian.com