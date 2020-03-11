1 hour ago

Fear has gripped the residents of Berekum in the Bono Region as over a suspected coronavirus case.

Rainbow Radio’s Abdul Razak told Nyankonton Mu Nsem that a resident [name withheld] who returned from Spain, showed signs and symptoms of the novel coronavirus.

He was then sent to the Berekum Zongo Clinic for him to be examined.

However, the arrival of the patient, Razak at the hospital forced patients and other health workers to flee the facility.

Samples were taken from the patient and sent to the government hospital in the area where they tested negative.

Meanwhile, residents have called for strict measures to prevent an outbreak in the area.

In a related development, the Deputy Health Minister Alexander Abban says there is no need to panic following the confirmation of coronavirus cases in neighbouring Burkina Faso and Togo.

According to him, health officials are on high alert and the necessary measures have been put in place to ensure that the country is safe.

“It is a concern to us and it is our prayer that we don’t record a single case but should that be, I believe we have put in place enough measures to contain any incidence of that disease in the country.

“I would like to implore all Ghanaians to calm their nerves, nobody should panic, we have put in place a lot of mechanisms to ensure that we immediately detect and contain any case that may occur,” the Deputy Minister said.