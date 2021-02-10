51 minutes ago

Tema-based Steel and iron manufacturing company, B5 Plus Limited clinched four awards in December 2020.

The company have scooped the awards following their key contributions to the Ghanaian economy.

B5 Plus Limited were bestowed the best corporate governance, iron and steel industry awards.

Throughout their existence in Ghana, the company have been contributing keenly. They have been offering scholarships to brilliant but needy students in the country.

Last year during the outbreak of the devastating coronavirus, the company were donating free oxygen to private and government hospitals nationwide as well as providing Covid-19 safety equipment like nose/face masks, Veronica buckets, sanitizers and others to Organizations and institutions in the country.

The company also donated hugely to the government Covid-19 fund established by President Akufo-Addo. Due to these, the company were handed a philanthropic award in December 2020.

The Chief Executive Officer of the company, Mr. Mukesh Thakwani was also honoured as a Hall of Famer from corporate Ghana for his contributions to society.

Speaking in an interview after the five awards, Mr. Thakwani believes the company has been able to achieve the success due to that hard work of their workers and the management for ensuring the company producing quality products to the Ghanaian and the international market.

On the deadly Coronavirus, Mr. Thakwani praised President Akufo-Addo for putting measures in place as the fight against the disease continues.

He entreated Ghanaians to continue adhering to the safety protocols like wearing of the nose/face masks, using of hand sanitizers, ensuring social distance and others to help eliminate the pandemic.

He prayed that Covid-19 will be a thing of the past in 2021 as the pandemic brought huge problems to businesses globally.