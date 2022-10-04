2 hours ago

Ghana and FC Hermannstadt midfielder Baba Alhassan has been named the player of the month in the Romanian top flight.

His coach at FC Hermannstadt Marius Măldărășanu was also crowned as the coach of the month for the same period.

The Ghanaian midfielder was in contention with the likes of Denis Alibec from Farul Constanța Alexandru Maxim from Gaziantep, Jovan Marcovici, and Nicușor Bancu from U Craiova.

Baba Alhassan beat all the contenders to the prize after his two goals in the month and also his decisive assist in the match against UTA.

The ranking is made by collecting votes from readers, Gazeta Sporturilor publication editors and a panel of specialists, with Baba leading in each category.

The next ranked was Denis Alibec among the nominations, but not among the top five, appeared the other goal scorer of the Siberian team, Daniel Paraschiv.

The fact that he managed 11 games without defeat propelled Marius Măldărășanu to the list of coaches in September, ahead of Gheorghe Hagi and Eugen Neagoe.

In September, Măldărășanu's team played four games.