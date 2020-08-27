44 minutes ago

Iddrisu Baba of RCD Mallorca during the Liga match between Valencia and Mallorca at Estadio Mestalla on September 1, 2019 in Valencia, Spain. (Photo by Pressinphoto/Icon Sport via Getty Images)

Baba Iddrisu has been advised by former Ghanaian International Mohammed Gargo to quit his relegated side Real Mallorca ahead of the new season.

Real Mallorca were relegated from the Spanish La Liga and will be playing in the lower tier for the coming season.

The Ghanaian defensive midfielder has been linked with moves to several clubs with Athletico Madrid mentioned as a possible replacement for compatriot Thomas Partey if he is to depart the club.

Gargo says the industrious midfielder must leave the lower tier club to a top tier league were his talents will be seen.

"I think he [Baba Idrissu] should move,” he told Citi Sports.

"This is a great opportunity for him to take the next step in his career after what he did last season.

"If a club like Atletico Madrid has contacted him, then it means they’ve scouted him and are aware of what he can do. He should leave.”

Baba Idrissu made 36 appearances for Mallorca last season and was very impressive for his side.