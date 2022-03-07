30 minutes ago

Iddrisu Mohammed Baba of Ghana challenged by Denis Bouanga of Gabon during the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations Afcon Finals football match between Gabon and Ghana at Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon on 14 January 2022 ©Muzi Ntombela/Sports Inc - Photo by Icon sport - Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo - Yaounde (Cameroun)

Ghana and Real Mallorca midfielder Baba Iddrisu has regained his fitness handing Ghana a huge advantage as they head into the World Cup play off with Nigeria later this month.

The defensive midfielder sustained an injury at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Cameroon which ruled him out for several weeks after returning to his club from the AFCON.

Baba Iddrisu is now fit having played for his club over the weekend in their 3-2 defeat to Celta Vigo in the Spanish La Liga.

The combative midfielder who was handed a start lasted 67 minutes in the defeat to Joseph Aidoo's Celta Vigo on Sunday evening.

It will be some piece of good new for Black Stars coach Otto Addo as he can count on the defensive midfielder for the Nigeria clash later this month.

Ghana will play host to Nigeria on March 25, 2022 at the Cape Coast Stadium before the reverse fixture at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja on March 29, 2022.