2 hours ago

Spanish Laliga giants, Atletico Madrid have identified Real Mallorca's Ghanaian midfielder Baba Iddrisu as a potential replacement for his compatriot Thomas Partey.

According to multiple media reports, the 24-year-old is regarded by the Wanda Metropolitano outfit as someone who possesses the qualities and skillset to directly replace his fellow Ghanaian Partey who has widely been linked to a summer move to the Premier League.

Iddrisu has had an impressive campaign for Mallorca, who returned to the Spanish top-flight this season.

The young midfielder has had 25 starts in La Liga and is regarded as one of Mallorca's most valuable players throughout the campaign.

Born in Accra, the capital of Ghana, Baba moved to Spain at early age and joined Mallorca permanently in 2016 following a series of loan spells from Leganes.

Primarily a holding midfielder, Baba earned his first cap at international level last year.

Partey has been linked with an exit from Los Rojiblancos this summer, with a recent report in RMC Sport outlining interest from Paris Saint-Germain in the player although a report in The Guardian said that Atleti were negotiating a new contract with the player through to 2025.