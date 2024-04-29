52 minutes ago

Ghanaian midfielder Baba Iddrisu and his club Almería experienced a disappointing season in La Liga, culminating in their relegation from Spain's top-flight league.

The 28-year-old midfielder had a challenging campaign, featuring in just 24 games, mostly as a substitute.

Despite his efforts, Almería struggled to find success throughout the season.

The team's performance reflected their struggles, managing only one victory in 33 matches.

Their lone win came against Las Palmas last month, highlighting the lack of consistency that plagued their season.

Almería's fate was sealed after a 3-1 defeat to Getafe, which left them with a meager 14 points and mathematically unable to climb out of the relegation zone.

For Iddrisu, who previously made over 100 appearances for Mallorca's first team, the season was undoubtedly disappointing.

He joined Almería on a season-long loan in August 2023, with discussions underway for a potential move to the American club New England Revolution.

As Almería prepares for life in the lower division, Iddrisu will be seeking new opportunities to continue his career and bounce back from this setback.