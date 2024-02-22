1 hour ago

Ghanaian defender Baba Rahman experienced a frightening moment during the Greek Cup semi-final between Panathinaikos and PAOK when he lost consciousness after colliding with an opponent.

The incident unfolded in the 115th minute of the match, which had entered extra time following a 2-2 draw in regular time. Rahman collided with an opposing player, causing him to lose consciousness.

Immediate medical attention was provided on the field, and Rahman thankfully regained consciousness. However, as a precaution, he was transported from the field in an ambulance and is currently undergoing further treatment in the hospital.

Both PAOK and Panathinaikos medical teams acted swiftly to assist the 29-year-old player.

The match was momentarily delayed due to the incident, with the referee ultimately deciding to end it and proceed to a penalty shootout.

Panathinaikos emerged victorious in the shootout, securing their place in the Greek Cup final with a 6-5 win on penalties.

Baba Rahman has been a pivotal player for PAOK FC since permanently joining them last summer after departing Chelsea.

In the ongoing season, he has contributed three goals and two assists in 18 league matches for the team.