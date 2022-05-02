3 hours ago

Ghanaian defender Baba Rahman faces an uncertain future at European Champions Chelsea with the crisis hit club set for a new ownership.

The Ghanaian left back who joined Chelsea in 2015 from Augsburg has rarely been used by the English club but has been shuffled around Europe on various loan spells.

But with the imminent end of the Roman empire, Chelsea's famous loan policy maybe ended by the new owners which is expected to be the Tod Boehly led American consortium.

Rahaman's career has been ravaged by a spate of career threatening injuries but has survived all of them but his Chelsea days a numbered.

His loan spell at Reading was his fifth loan club away from the Blues since a 2015 move from Bundesliga side Augsburg.

Baba Abdul Rahman featured for the English Championship match against West Bromwich Albion on Saturday in their 1-0 defeat.

The Ghanaian defender suffered an injury in February that prevented him from featuring for Ghana in the 2022 FIFA World Cup play offs against Nigeria.

He recovered in time to help his Reading side avoid the drop narrowly in a what was a close shave.

The former Asante Kotoko defender lasted the entire duration of the game and was impressive throughout the tie at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Baggies substitute Callum Robinson broke quickly just 12 minutes from time for top scorer Karlan Grant to tuck away his 16th goal of the season.

Albion's first away win in four matches sets Steve Bruce's side up for their final home game against relegated Barnsley next Saturday.

Reading were already safe from relegation thanks to a timely run of one just one defeat in seven games under Ince - but their season is far from over as their final game next Saturday is a crunch one at Championship play-off contenders Luton.

With so little hanging on this game, it led to an inevitably poor contest, with few chances of note.

After next week's game against Luton Town Baba Rahman's loan spell will come to an end and faces uncertain future at crisis hit club Chelsea.

After signing a five-year deal with Chelsea, Baba spent the 2015-16 campaign with the Blues, making 15 Premier League outings for the side.

His limited game time forced him out on loan to Schalke 04 the following season, leading to subsequent spells away with Ligue 1 fold Stade Reims, La Liga side Real Mallorca and most recently Greek club PAOK, where he spent the second half of last season.