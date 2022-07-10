4 hours ago

Chelsea has left out forgotten man Baba Rahman from their 29-man squad list for their USA pre-season training tour.

It is obvious that the player has no future at the West London club and will be seeking a route out of the club on a permanent basis.

The Ghanaian left-back who joined Chelsea in 2015 from Augsburg has rarely been used by the English club but has been shuffled around Europe on various loan spells.

But with the end of the Roman empire, Chelsea's famous loan policy may be ended by the new owner Tod Boehly-Clearlake-led American consortium.

Rahaman's career has been ravaged by a spate of career-threatening injuries but has survived all of them but his Chelsea days are numbered.

His loan spell at Reading was his fifth loan club away from the Blues since a 2015 move from Bundesliga side Augsburg.

Despite the imminent departure of Marcos Alonso from Chelsea, the blues are not keen on keeping the Ghanaian defender at the club.

After signing a five-year deal with Chelsea, Baba spent the 2015-16 campaign with the Blues, making 15 Premier League outings for the side.

His limited game time forced him out on loan to Schalke 04 the following season, leading to subsequent spells away with Ligue 1 fold Stade Reims, La Liga side Real Mallorca and most recently Greek club PAOK, where he spent the second half of last season.