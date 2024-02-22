33 minutes ago

Ghana defender Baba Rahman has delivered a positive update after a frightening head injury during a Greek Cup semi-final match on Wednesday night.

The 29-year-old clashed heads with Panathinaikos defender Georgios Vagiannidis, leading to a distressing scene on the field as Rahman lost consciousness and received immediate medical attention before being rushed to the hospital by ambulance.

Despite initial concerns, Rahman took to social media to reassure fans of his recovery, sharing that scans showed no significant damage and expressing gratitude to Vagiannidis for his hospital visit.

In a heartfelt message, Rahman stated, "Hello, just wanted to thank everyone for their concern and well wishes in the last 12 or so hours.

Thankfully I’m recovering well and scans have shown no major damage. I’d like to also say a big thank you to Georgios Vagiannidis for personally checking in on me at the hospital. It was a tough night but I’d be back running up and down again soon."

The incident overshadowed an intense Greek Cup semi-final clash between Panathinaikos and PAOK, which ended 2-2 after extra time, with Panathinaikos securing victory in the subsequent penalty shootout to advance to the final.

Since joining PAOK FC permanently last summer, Rahman has been a key player for the team, contributing three goals and two assists in 18 league appearances this season.

Rahman's positive update brings relief to teammates, fans, and the football community, highlighting his resilience and determination to return to action swiftly and continue making significant contributions to PAOK's success.