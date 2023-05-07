56 minutes ago

Ghanaian defender Baba Rahman is set to return to Chelsea following the relegation of his loan club Reading FC from the English Championship.

The left-back joined Reading in the summer on a loan deal until the end of the season after spending last season at the same club

However, Reading's 1-1 draw with Wigan on Saturday meant that they were relegated to League One, the third tier of English football.

Rahman, who has made 18 appearances for Reading this season, will now return to Chelsea after his loan spell ends.

The 27-year-old signed for Chelsea in 2015 but has since struggled to establish himself at the club and has been sent on loan to various clubs, including Schalke 04, Stade de Reims, and RCD Mallorca.

It is unclear what the future holds for Rahman at Chelsea, but he will likely have to fight for a place in the squad, with Ben Chilwell and Marc Cucurella currently ahead of him in the pecking order for the left-back position.

Chelsea will this summer clear the dead wood in their squad after Boehly and Clearlake Capital's massive cash splash since their takeover.