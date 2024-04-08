3 hours ago

Ghanaian defender Abdul Baba Rahman played a crucial role for PAOK FC in their Greek Super League match against AEK Athens on Sunday evening, scoring his fifth goal of the season to secure a valuable point for his team.

Despite falling behind to goals from Mijat Gacinovic and Nordin Amrabat, PAOK FC fought back admirably, with Baba Rahman finding the back of the net in the 62nd minute to reduce the deficit.

The 2-2 draw, sealed by a late goal from Magomed Ozdoev, helped PAOK FC maintain their title-winning aspirations, keeping them in contention in the Greek Super League.

Baba Rahman, who enjoyed the full duration of the match, has been a standout performer for PAOK FC since joining them on a free transfer from Chelsea during the last summer transfer window.

His goal against AEK Athens adds to his tally of five goals and two assists in 22 league appearances for the club.

The 29-year-old's impressive performances have reportedly attracted interest from English Premier League side Brentford FC, sparking speculation about a potential return to England in the upcoming summer transfer window.

With his contract running until the summer of the 2026–27 season, Baba Rahman continues to showcase his talent both domestically and on the international stage, having represented Ghana 50 times at the senior level, with one goal to his name.