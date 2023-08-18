1 hour ago

Ghanaian Black Stars defender, Baba Rahman, showcased his exceptional skills as Greek side PAOK Thessaloniki dominated Hajduk Split with a resounding 3-0 victory, securing their advancement to the next round of the Europa Conference League play-off.

In this commanding performance, Baba Rahman, stationed at left-back, exhibited his class as he played a crucial role in breaking down the defensive setup of the opposing team and contributing to PAOK's ball-winning efforts at the back.

His prowess in retaining possession and providing defensive stability was evident throughout the match.

The determined PAOK squad's tenacity paid off early in the game, as Austrian midfielder Stefan Schwab found the back of the net at the 12th minute, giving them the lead.

Continuing their dominant display, the White and Blacks extended their advantage when winger Andrija Živković scored twice in the 79th and 85th minutes, sealing the victory for the home team at the Toumba Stadium in Thessaloniki.

With this impressive win, PAOK Thessaloniki now looks forward to their upcoming challenge as they journey to Scotland to face Heart of Midlothian FC in the first leg of the play-off on Thursday, August 24, 2023.

Baba Rahman's outstanding contribution in this match undoubtedly played a pivotal role in guiding PAOK to their triumph and setting the stage for their next encounter on the European stage.