The National Sports Authority (NSA) has announced the temporary closure of the Baba Yara Sports Stadium for maintenance, following significant criticism of its playing surface during Ghana’s 1-0 defeat to Angola in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier.

The stadium will be closed until October 7, 2024, and will reopen in time for Ghana's next home match. This decision comes in response to the widespread criticism directed at the pitch, which was deemed inadequate by various stakeholders.

Angola’s coach, Pedro Gonçalves, was among the critics, describing the pitch as challenging and unfit for international play.

"We always tried to play football, but the pitch was difficult. A country like Ghana deserves a better stadium, a better pitch for football. They have such talented players," he remarked.

While Ghana’s coach Otto Addo acknowledged the poor condition of the pitch, he chose not to attribute the loss solely to it.

"I don’t want to blame the loss on the pitch, even though it wasn’t in good shape," Addo said. He pointed out that the same pitch had not impeded their previous victory against the Central African Republic.

NSA Deputy Director General Bawa Majeed defended the pitch, questioning whether the Angolan players were “playing in the sky” and emphasized that both teams used the same surface, which had been approved by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

The stadium's closure also follows fan vandalism after the match, which resulted in significant damage to the facility.

The NSA is working with Asante Kotoko to arrange an alternative venue for their Ghana Premier League matches during the closure.

Kotoko’s upcoming fixtures include a match at the Naa Sheriga Sports Stadium against Karela United, with subsequent games to be played at other locations due to the ongoing maintenance.