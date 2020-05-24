28 minutes ago

Former Black Star captain Stephen 'Tornado' Appiah says his appointment as technical coordinator in 2017 when Kwasi Appiah took over as coach for his second stint was not a reward for his prophecy in 2010.

According to Tornado, he told Kwasi Appiah after one of our games at the 2010 World Cup when he was assistant to Milovan Rajevac that he will one day be made the coach of the Black Stars.

The former Juventus star says that his role in 2017 was due to his competence and quality Kwasi Appiah knew and not because of his prediction.

“He [Kwasi Appiah] has been in camp with me. He knows the relationship I have with the players so when he was appointed as coach of the Black Stars he called me and said the moment has come for me to be part of the technical team,” he said.

According to Stephen, he enjoyed a great working relationship with Kwasi in the two and a half years.

“We worked hand in hand. Everything was very cool in camp. He[Kwasi Appiah] is a type who listens, he is the type whose doors are open when you have a suggestion you can go to him and talk to him about it,” Stephen said.

Asked whether he never disagreed with Kwasi, Stephen responded: “No No.. at the end of the day, he is the boss so you will give him your suggestion or opinion but at the end of the day, he has to take the final decision. I never ever had any problem with him in camp.”

Stephen Appiah was part of Kwasi Appiah's backroom staff with the likes of Richard Olele Kingson, Ibrahim Tanko, Maxwell Konadu during the former Al Khartoum Watani coach's second stint with the Black Stars.