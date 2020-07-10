2 hours ago

The President of Badminton Association of Ghana, Evans Yeboah has revealed ways in which the GH3000,000 provided by the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) will be shared among athletes.

The YEA on Tuesday announced they be will spending the said amount on a module to financially support 1000 athletes for the next six months.

In an exclusive with Ghsportsnews.com, Mr Evans revealed that they have a criteria as regards the doling out the fund among these athletes.

“We have our training programme starting next week as we prepare for our continental and world event.

Largely, we are looking at considering, supporting and organizing a training program for them and give some out as transportation, personal upkeeps and also get them equipments,” he explained.

“It is for athletes with a number of 24 that we’ve invited for camping next week.

We will submit the list based on priority, so if it is the list of the 24, we will prioritize the names and later when the Government comes with the number, we will be able to place them based on priority in data and performance”, he added

Source: Ghsportsnews.com,