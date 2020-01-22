1 hour ago

Former South African defender Aaron Mokoena has urged the Bafana Bafana to work hard in order to secure top spot in the 2022 World Cup draw.

The Black Stars of Ghana have been drawn in the same group as the Bafana Bafana of South Africa, the Walia ibex of Ethiopia and the Warriors of Zimbabwe in the second round draw of the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Mokoena admits that it is a tough group but has told the players to have a revenge mission on their minds since Ghana is in the same group as the Bafana Bafana in the Afcon 2021 qualifier and defeated them 2 nil in Cape Coast.

“This is one of the most challenging matches, I can probably say it is the toughest in the group because Ghana is also looking to qualify,” added the 39-year-old.

“They have not been successful in the past in terms of reaching the tournament and the current crop of Ghana faced Bafana recently. We were battered away from home - I think it’s an interesting group.

“Supposedly we have to call it a revenge match against Ghana. We lost to them away and we have to fight for a win. It is a tough draw again but we have the quality and experience to challenge for the number one spot.

“We used to do well against Ghana at home even during my days, but we only need to ensure we avoid a defeat away from home.”

In a draw held in Egypt on Tuesday and conductor by former world cup winner Marcel Desailly, saw Ghana avoid any of the big guns on the continent because they were seeded in Pot 1.

Four teams were placed into ten groups with the second round or the group stage qualifiers commencing on the in March 2020 and comes to an end in October 2021.

After which the winners of the ten groups will be drawn into a five two legged knockout ties set to be played in November with the winners progressing to represent Africa at the Qatar 2022 World Cup.