2 hours ago

Former Ghana forward, Baffour Gyan, has expressed his belief that the Black Stars are currently undergoing a rebuilding phase following their recent struggles at international competitions.

The Black Stars' disappointing performances include failing to advance beyond the group stage in the last two Africa Cup of Nations tournaments and an early exit in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Baffour Gyan, the elder brother of legendary striker Asamoah Gyan, emphasized that the team requires time to regain its former glory.

"The Black Stars are in a rebuilding process, and it is the hope of every Ghanaian that it goes well. They are putting things together. We are wishing it goes well and I believe it will," he shared with Joy Sports.

The Black Stars endured a winless streak in 2024, with disappointing showings in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations held in Ivory Coast and international friendlies against Uganda and Nigeria in March.

Despite the challenges, Baffour Gyan remains optimistic about the team's future, acknowledging the importance of patience and perseverance in the rebuilding process.

During his playing career, Gyan made 25 appearances for the Black Stars, scoring three goals for the Ghana national team.