2 hours ago

The Majority Caucus of the 8th Parliament of Ghana has issued a statement notifying the Ghanaian public to kindly disregard the decision by Speaker Alban Bagbin, that 137 members of parliament have the power to make a decision for and have consequently rejected the 2022 Budget Statement and Economic Policy of the Government of Ghana.

The Majority has stated that Article 104 of the 1992 Constitution and Order 109 of the Standing Orders of Parliament are very clear.

“The two provisions read together, require that at least 138 MPs needed to have been present in the Chamber at the time of the purported vote. Therefore, the claim that the budget has been rejected by 137 Members of the House is null, void and of no effect because same is unconstitutional,” the Majority has stated.

This was contained in a statement issued late yesterday 26th November 2022. It was titled “Ghana And the 1992 Constitution Must Override Partisanship”.

The Majority Caucus stated that it is unfortunate that after making requests to the Finance Minister to reconsider some items in the Budget Statement, the Minority-Caucus assisted by Speaker Bagbin, who had earlier indicated his ability to obstruct Government business, refused to give the Finance Minister an opportunity to accommodate their requests and instead hurriedly moved on to their own attempt to vote against the Budget in a bid to subject the Government of Ghana to embarrassment for mere partisan reasons.

“For the record, the acts of the Minority and the decision of the Speaker to endorse it, constitute an unconstitutionally and an illegality and should be disregarded, as same is void and of no effect whatsoever.

“We assure the good people of Ghana of our resolute willingness to ensure that the 1992 Constitution is respected to the letter by Speaker Bagbin and the Minority.

“#BudgetStillStands,” the statement concluded.