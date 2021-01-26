57 minutes ago

The Speaker of the Eighth Parliament, Alban Bagbin has stated that all Members of Parliament who have not been tested for the COVID-19 virus should do so before the end of the day today, Tuesday, January 26, 2021.

“Honourable members, I humbly urge that we all take this opportunity seriously and go through it by the end of today,” he said.

The Coronavirus testing exercise for Members of Parliament commenced last week but was not completed.

Speaking during the conduct of business at the plenary, the Speaker, Mr, Bagbin urged the MPs to undertake the exercise.

“We arranged with the Noguchi institute to use three days for the testing exercise. The three days are over, but I am reliably informed that a number of our members have not yet taken the opportunity to either do the screening or even to undergo the COVID-19 test.”

He added that the medical team that was designated to do the exercise for the Members of Parliament was still available at the medical centre for members to take the test.

“The team is still at the Parliament medical centre waiting for Members to do so.”

Parliament has begun the conduct of its business in the tent situated at the forecourt of the house.

This arrangement is to allow for the observance of social distancing protocols in line with preventing COVID-19.

Source: citifmonline