The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia says it is very unlikely that the current Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Bagbin will step down as Speaker to contest as a flagbearer for the NDC.

Speaking on Citi TV’s Face to Face, Mr. Asiedu Nketia stated that in his opinion, it will be wrong for the Speaker to step down and contest as flagbearer especially when he does not know the outcome.

He added that Mr. Bagbin could also retain his position regardless of the outcome of the next elections.

“I don’t think that Bagbin will resign his position as a Speaker of Parliament to go and stand in the race to become the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress. If you were the third-ranked person in the country, will you resign from your position to go and stand contest in primaries?”

“If he is there as a Speaker, he will be a Speaker for four years. Why would anybody resign from a speakership, two years in, go and contest presidential primaries where there is a high chance of losing and then go and stay home after losing the primaries for the two years when he can be a speaker for four years till the next election?” he added.

The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia also stated that despite others’ disbelief, he always felt that Alban Bagbin would be the Eighth Parliament’s Speaker because of his discipline in his work.

“I really believed that Bagbin will become Speaker but let me add that not many people within NDC shared that belief,” he stated.

He added that the Speaker has performed his duties very well so far and he does not feel like his performance is a betrayal to the National Democratic Congress.

