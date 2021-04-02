4 hours ago

The General Secretary for the opposition NDC Asiedu Nketia has indicated that a smart Alban Bagbin will not relinquish his number 3 position in Ghana just to contest in the NDC Primaries which he is not certain of winning.

There is a growing perception that Alban Sumana Bagbin will be contesting for the flagbearership in the NDC when the party opens nomination after he failed to secure the slot prior to the 2020 elections which the NDC ost.

But speaking in an interview with Accra-based Citi TV, Asiedu Nketia indicated that the Alban Bagbin he knows will not leave his number 3 position in the country to contest for an election which winning is not certain.

“You know his ranking in terms of importance in the country. Number 3, if you were number 3 would you resign that position of number 3 to go and contest presidential primaries which you can lose. Then after that what happens? You go home?

If he’s there as a speaker, he will be there as a speaker for four years. Why would anybody resign two years into the position as a speaker to contest for Presidential primaries that there’s high chance of losing so that after the primaries he will go and stay home for two years. Or staying on as a Speaker till the next election. This is my view and I believe he thinks correctly and when he deciding, he will think around this”

On whether Alban Bagbin will use his position to undermine the NDC’s candidate, Asiedu Nketia indicated that Alban Bagbin may have the opportunity to serve as Speaker for another four years when the NDC takes over power in 2024 and will never undermine the NDC’s candidate.

Source: MyNewsGh