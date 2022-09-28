3 hours ago

Experienced Gambian referee Bakary Papa Gassama will officiate the CAF Confederation Cup second preliminary round between AS Real de Bamako(Mali) and Accra Hearts of Oak(Ghana).

Elvis Guy Noupue Nguegoue(Cameroon) and Mahmoud Ahmed Kamel Abouelregal(Egypt) will be assistant referees for the game.

Fourth Official will be Lamin N. Jammeh (Gambia) and Massa Diarra as the Match Commissioner. Halidu Maiga from Mali will be the COVID-19 Officer for the match.

The game is scheduled for October 8, 2022 at the Stade Bamako.