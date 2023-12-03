3 hours ago

Ghanaian youngster, Benicio Baker-Boaitey marked his English Premier League debut as he came off the bench for Brighton and Hove Albion in their 3-2 defeat against Chelsea on Sunday.

The 19-year-old English-born Ghanaian entered the game in the 84th minute, replacing Brazilian Igor, but his cameo role couldn't alter the course of the match.

Despite Baker-Boaitey's introduction, Brighton couldn't secure a comeback, succumbing to a 3-2 away defeat to Chelsea. Argentina international Enzo Fernández opened the scoring in the 17th minute, followed by Levi Colwill doubling the advantage just four minutes later. Facundo Buonanotte pulled one back for Brighton in the 43rd minute.

In the second half, Enzo Fernández scored his second goal, securing the win for Chelsea, while Joao Pedro managed to reduce the deficit for Brighton in stoppage time.

Benicio Baker-Boaitey, a product of West Ham's youth system who later joined Porto, joined Brighton in June 2022. His Premier League debut signifies a significant milestone in his career, and he will be hoping for more opportunities to contribute to Brighton's campaigns in the top flight.