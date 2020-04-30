1 hour ago

Italian star Mario Balotelli could join Turkish giant Besiktas next season, former teammate Kevin Prince Boateng has revealed.

The duo with Ghanaian descent both played for AC Milan and could see a reunion at Besiktas.

Boateng, who is now playing for Besiktas on loan, informed that Balotelli, is waiting to join him in the Turkish club.

Balatolli, 29, has a contract with Brescia until June 202 and is on the transfer list of Galatasaray.

Boateng stated that he had met with Balotelli to the management and that Galatasaray wanted to play in Beşiktaş on the transfer striker.

The Ghanaian star also spoke about Balotelli's terms. It was learned that the Italian forward gained 1.5 million Euros annually and could reach Beşiktaş to this number.

The goal now is to go to the European Cups in Beşiktaş, which is trying to be included in the summit race with Sergen Yalçın. On the one hand, the transfer works continue at full speed.

Boateng said he was waiting for a proposal to Beşiktaş management. Boateng stated that he had met with Balotelli to the management and that Galatasaray wanted to play in Beşiktaş on the transfer striker.

It is believed that Beşiktaş management is preparing to videoconference with Balotelli and a move to outsmart Galatasaray.

Balotelli, who entered the transfer list of Beşiktaş with the suggestion of Boateng, has a contract with his club Brescia until 2022.

However, Balotelli will be released if Brescia, which is the last in Serie A in Italy, falls into a cluster.