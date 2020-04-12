30 minutes ago

The President, Nana Akufo-Addo has extended the initial one-month ban on public gatherings including religious activities and funerals by an additional two weeks.

The extension takes effect from Monday, 13th April, 2020 following the expiration of the four weeks ban the Government imposed last month in a bid to control the spread of the dreaded coronavirus.

H.E @NAkufoAddo has signed the Executive Instrument extending the duration of the restrictions imposed under EI 64 and EI 65

1. The restrictions imposed on public gatherings, under EI 64, have been extended for a further period of two (2) weeks, with effect from 13th April, 2020 — Ministry of Information (@moigovgh) April 12, 2020

The government in March 2015 banned all public gatherings including conferences, workshops, funerals, festivals, political rallies, church activities and other related events as part of measures to stop the pandemic that has killed 8 people in the country.

The country as at 12th April 2020, has recorded 408 cases with 4 recoveries.

Government has already extended for two weeks, the lockdown it imposed on Greater Accra, Greater Kumasi and some part of Kasoa in the Central region.

Arrest of deviants

Despite relying on executive instrument to impose the various restrictions, some Ghanaians have defied it.

The police in Obuasi have arrested 49 persons for participating in a wedding ceremony at Akaporiso, a suburb of Obuasi in the Ashanti Region.

The suspects, including the newly wedded couple, are alleged to have defied a presidential directive against holding public gathering exceeding 25 persons in the wake of the covid-19 pandemic.