Ban ritualists from TV to reduce ritual killings - Fetteh Kakraba chief to Akufo-Addo

4 hours ago

The Chief of Fetteh Kakraba in the Central Region, Nana Essel Amoaquandoh III, says ritualists plying their trade on television are a major cause of ritual killings in the country.

It would be recalled that a 58-year-old woman with a hearing disability was killed by unknown assailants who allegedly removed some of her private parts.

On another occasion, three people were also reportedly killed within 24 hours at Kasoa and Fetteh Kakraba.

In an interview with Adom News, Nana Amoaquandoh blamed the government for allowing ritualists to flood the media with their activities such as money rituals.

Nana says these perpetrators are being influenced by ritualists, mallams and fake pastors on airwaves.

On the back of this, the traditional leader called on President Nana Akufo-Addo to ban all those activities to reduce influencing the youth into the canker.

He also appealed to the Inspector-General of Police to beef up security in the Central East Regional Police Command, especially Fetteh Kakraba to deter criminals from undertaking their nefarious acts.