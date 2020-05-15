1 hour ago

Kibi Divisional Commander of Motor Traffic and Transport Department(MTTD) DSP Henry Agyemang has called for Mercedes Benz Sprinter commercial buses to be banned from embarking on long journeys.

He made the comment while commenting on an accident that claimed the lives of Eight (8) persons on the Akyem Anyinasin stretch of the Accra to Kumasi Highway on Tuesday night.

DSP Henry Agyemang explained that two Mercedes Sprinter vehicles were speeding from Accra direction towards Kumasi in the evening but upon reaching the section of the road bumped into a fully loaded Cargo truck which had developed a mechanical fault in the middle of the lane.

The first driver of Sprinter Bus managed to drive past it but the second vehicle closely following the first Vehicle crushed into the Cargo truck with registration number, AS 5280 – N which had the driver of the truck and a mechanic under it fixing the fault.

He said, the Sprinter driver and three other passengers out of eleven (11) onboard died on the spot while the driver of the Truck who was helping a mechanic fix fault on his truck was killed.

DSP Agyemang said, three (3) out of the other injured passengers rushed to Engresi Government Hospital died upon arrival. The deceased included the only female passenger who was in the Sprinter Bus.

Two of the injured passengers are in critical condition but the passenger who was seated at the front of the Sprinter Bus has been treated and discharged helping police with the investigation into the cause of the accident.

DSP Agyemang told Kasapa News Akwasi Nsiah that banning Sprinter buses will go a long way in reducing accidents on our highways as this brand of vehicle is one that is known to be mostly involved in accidents due to overspeeding by drivers.

“Sprinter buses must be stopped from going on long journeys, they are the cause of most of the accidents on our highways. The drivers love to overspeed very carelessly most of the time and end up causing needless deaths. The way to go to reduce accidents is to ban this type of commercial vehicle from embarking on intercity travels.”