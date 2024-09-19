51 minutes ago

Czech club Banik Ostrava has extended the contract of Ghanaian full-back Patrick Kpozo until the end of 2026, solidifying his role as a vital member of the squad.

The 27-year-old defender has earned a strong reputation for his consistent and versatile performances since joining the club last year.

Kpozo, who has already played in 22 European matches, including Champions League qualifiers, showcased his talent throughout the 2023 season.

He made 33 league appearances, contributing significantly on both ends of the field.

His defensive solidity, combined with three goals and four assists, highlighted his capability as a left-back who excels in both attacking and defensive phases.

This season, Kpozo has continued to shine with four league starts and four appearances in cup competitions, further cementing his importance to the team.

His impressive form led Banik Ostrava to offer him a contract extension, a move that reflects the club’s belief in his abilities and potential long-term contribution.

Sports director Ludek Miklosko expressed his satisfaction with the deal, pointing to Kpozo's consistency and the positive atmosphere around his stay in Ostrava.

Miklosko praised the Ghanaian international for his influence on the team, both on and off the field.

As a three-time Ghana international, Kpozo brings valuable experience and leadership to the squad.

With this contract extension, Banik Ostrava has secured a dynamic player who is expected to play a key role in the team’s success for years to come.