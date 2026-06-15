Bank of Ghana extends IMTO Registration deadline to July 31, 2026

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has extended the deadline for the registration of International Money Transfer Operators (IMTOs) to July 31, 2026, giving existing operators additional time to comply with regulatory requirements.

According to the Central Bank, the extension is intended to enable operators to complete the registration process and align their activities with the Bank’s regulatory guidelines.

In a public notice, the BoG urged all IMTOs operating in Ghana to take advantage of the extension period to submit the required documentation and regularise their operations.

The Bank cautioned that any operator that fails to register by the new deadline will not be permitted to continue operating in the country.

It further warned that all partnerships between unregistered IMTOs and regulated financial institutions, including banks, specialised deposit-taking institutions, and payment service providers, will be terminated after July 31, 2026.

According to the BoG, non-compliant operators may also be subject to additional regulatory and enforcement measures.

The directive applies to all regulated financial institutions, which are expected to ensure full compliance with the Bank’s requirements and avoid engaging with unregistered operators.

To facilitate the registration process, the Central Bank has advised IMTOs requiring assistance to contact its Payment Systems Department for guidance and support.

The extension forms part of the Bank of Ghana’s ongoing efforts to strengthen oversight of the remittance sector, promote regulatory compliance, and safeguard the integrity of Ghana’s financial system.