2 hours ago

Bankroller of Malta Guinness Women's Premier League side, Ladystrikers Football Club, Dr. Kojo Benjamin Taylor has visited the Black Princesses in Cape Coast as they prepare for the 13th African Games.

Dr. Taylor urged the players to do their best in the tournament and presented some essential items to aid their preparations towards the Women's football competition that kicks off on Saturday, March 9, 2024.

''I’m happy you’re back in Cape Coast and I feel the responsibility to welcome you'' Dr. Taylor told the players.

''I am happy to be in your midst since I own a Ladies Football Club myself. Women’s football is moving up in Ghana because of great leadership and because of the hard-work you players put in. I’ll urge you to continue working hard towards your goals''.

''I am here to officially welcome you to Cape Coast and give you some essential items to aid your preparations towards the African Games. I wish you the very best and I know you’ll win the Cup for our country Ghana'' he added.

The Black Princesses will kick off their campaign against Ethiopia on Saturday, March 9, at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium before playing against Tanzania and Uganda in the other Group A matches.