1 hour ago

The founder of the UniBank, Dr. Kwabena Duffour, is seeking an interlocutory injunction from the court to restrain the Ghana Police Service over what he describes as “unlawful threats and harassment” following an invitation from the Crime Investigation Department (CID) last week.

According to the embattled businessman cum politician, he was summoned with a letter from the Special Investigation team on January 8, 2020, requesting him to make an appearance and to assist the team look into the allegation of money laundering and abetment of stealing and money laundering in UniBank leading to its collapse.

The defendant in the case is Edward Tabiri of the Ghana Police Service.

In response to the invitation, lawyer for the plaintiff, Simon Animley, wrote back to the Special Investigation team drawing their attention that Dr. Kwabena Duffour ceased to be the director of UniBank way back in 2009 as he took an appointment as a Minister of Finance.

In a document sighted by Ghanaweb, Simon Animley also sought “a perpetual injunction restraining the defendant, his servant, agents, privies and assigns whatsoever from interfering with plaintiff’s fundamental human rights.”

The plaintiff has, meanwhile, accused the police of threats of arrest, detention, humiliation, harassment and embarrassment in public which, he asserts, constituents to an infringement of his fundamental human rights as enshrined in the 1992 constitution of Ghana.

The plaintiff Dr Kwabena Duffour was a former Minister of Finance and former governor of Bank of Ghana who had previously served as a board member of UniBank Ghana Limited.

He insists he has no connection whatsoever with the collapse of UniBank in 2018.

below is the document



Ghanaweb