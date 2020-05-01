42 minutes ago

Dutch born Ghanaian sensation Myron Boadu has surprisingly popped up on Barcelona's radar as a potential summer signing.

The youngster has been in good form this season with most clubs interested in the capture of the striker.

After 42 official matches, 22 goals and 13 assists, the 2019-2020 season has ended in a spectacular fashion for Myron Boadu despite the COVID-19 ending the season prematurely.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barca are looking to sign AZ Alkmaar's Myron Boadu If they are unable to get key summer target Lautaro Martinez of Inter Milan.

Neymar features prominently on Barcelona's wish-list for the next transfer window but funds to pull off that transfer maybe hard to come by unless they sell some expensive flops like Philipe Coutinho, Moussa Dembele and other fringe players like Ivan Rakitic, Junior Firpo.

Several clubs including Newcastle, Bayern Leverkusen, Ajax, Arsenal and AC Milan have all been credited with an interest in the teen sensation.