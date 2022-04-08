1 hour ago

Pearlpia Ladies midfielder, Barikisu Abdul-Rahman has been named NASCO Player for the period February-March in the ongoing 2021/22 Women’s Premier League .

Barikisu picked a cruciate ligament injury while on national duty with the Black Princesses in Cape Coast and went under the knives with the help of the Ghana Football Association’s newly instituted medical fund.

She has been exceptional for her side after returning from the surgery few Months ago, picked the enviable most valuable player of the match for three times in a roll and scoring a goal for the period under review.

She beat off competition from Berry Ladies’ Philomena Abakah and Veronica Appiah and Doreen Copson of Hasaacas Ladies.

For her price, Barikisu will be presented with a 32inch NASCO TV set.