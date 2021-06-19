The four coaches guided their respective teams to perform impressively in the month.

The winner Nasco Premier League Coach of the Month- May will also be announced on Friday, June 25 live on GFA News.

Winner of each category will receive a Nasco television set, a Nasco men's grooming set and a personalised trophy by Nasco.

Here’s how the four nominees performed in the Month of May:

PREMIER LEAGUE COACH OF THE MONTH – MAY

Mariano Barreto Matches Played – 6 Won – 3 Draw – 3 Loss - 0

Samuel Boadu Matches Played – 6 Won – 5 Draw -0 Loss – 1

Yaw Preko – Medeama Matches Played – 6 Won – 4 Draw – 1 Loss-1

Prosper Narteh Ogum – WAFA Matches Played – 5 Won - 4 Draw – 1 Loss - 0