Former Asante Kotoko and AshantiGold gaffer, Bashir has disclosed intentions for the soon to be vacant technical director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

Bashiru Hayford until recently was coach of war thorn Somalia but resigned not too long ago and is now eyeing the

soon to be vacant GFA technical directorship role.

Veteran coach Oti Akenteng currently occupies the role but all indications point to the fact that his contract which runs out soon will not be renewed.

"Yes, I was told to that the FA is looking for a technical director and with my knowledge and experience in coaching I have applied without any lobbying,'' he told Kumasi 104.1 FM.

"I will be very happy if I'm giving the job and it will be so sad should the FA appoint a foreigner.''

The two time Ghana Premier League winner with two different sides has vast experience on the local scene having handling top-flight clubs like Heart of Lions, Asante Kotoko, AshantiGold and Ebusua Dwarfs.