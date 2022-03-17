3 hours ago

The deceased, Abena Afriyie was found dead at the outskirts of the community

An Assembly Member at Bawku, Paul Musah, has disclosed that, in addition to three Military officers, some residents were also caught up in the cross-fire between the soldiers and residents.

Speaking on News Nighton Wednesday, he explained that the exchanges between the Military and the conflicting parties, also led to the demise of some residents.

“Around 4:00am, there were some gunshots. Though I was not there, there were some serious gunshot battles between the Mamprusis and the Kusasi.

“So all of a sudden, what we heard was that the Military intervened. But I don’t know what happened and then it’s like Military have now overtaken the Mamprusis and they’re now fighting with the Kusasis.

“And what we found out was that, they have injured some of the Military guys, and they believe it was from the Kusasi people,” he explained.

He also revealed that, a resident of the area, Issahaku Abdulai, was shot dead by the military, as well as an unidentified nine-year-old boy, who also died from the shootings by the Military.

A female student in her room was also shot dead, according to the assemblyman; in addition to the burning of some houses within the vicinity.

He further disclosed that about two or three persons are in critical conditions at the [Akoyi] hospital and another nearby health facility.

Meanwhile, the Chief of Pusiga, Naa Ibrahim Abugri, has also confirmed a raid of his palace by some Police and Military personnel, following the simmering conflict, between the two ethnic groups.

According to him, around 10:00am, personnel from the Police and Military arrived in about eight armoured cars and fired warning shots at his residence; after he refused to come out to interact with the Military and Police commanders.

Naa Ibrahim Abugri stated that, the Police and Military accused him of harboring a suspect in his house, hence the search.

The Chief of Pusiga said, the security personnel proceeded to search his room and that of his wife, and every other room in his house, leaving some doors and ceilings broken.