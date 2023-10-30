2 hours ago

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga, has strongly condemned the reported military brutalities inflicted upon residents of Garu in the Upper East Region. He described these actions as barbaric and entirely unacceptable.

This follows media reports that some personnel from the Ghana Armed Forces allegedly assaulted residents of Garu during a dawn raid on October 29. This operation was said to be in retaliation to an attack on National Security operatives on October 24.

However, the Ministry of National Security, in a statement, denied these allegations of assault and explained that the military’s action was part of a joint operation in Garu aimed at seizing weapons used by the perpetrators of the attack on National Security personnel.

In a statement released by Ayariga, he recounted that he had received distressing calls around 3 a.m. on the day of the incident, reporting the presence of Ghana Armed Forces personnel in the Garu area, beating anyone they encountered.

“I had received calls around 3 a.m. of the day of the incident reporting the presence of Ghana Armed Forces men in the Garu area beating anyone they came across. I desperately tried to reach the National Security Minister at that early hour. He apparently did not know anything about it as he reached out to me and reported that he was in Europe.”

The MP for Bawku Central expressed his sympathy for the victims affected by the military brutalities. He assured them that he would collaborate with his fellow Members of Parliament from the Upper East Region to advocate for a comprehensive inquiry into the incident.

“Early in the morning, I saw horrendous photos of the victims of the military brutalities. I extend my sympathies to all of them. I will join my fellow Members of Parliament from the Upper East Region to call for a full-scale inquiry into what happened. I recall being involved in a discussion with the Minister for National Security a few days earlier about some national security operatives who had been stopped in Garu and handed over to the police. I saw media reports of the alleged shooting of the vehicle used by the national security operatives by unknown persons in the Garu area”.

The MP for Bawku Central called upon the Minister of National Security, Kan Dapaah, to ensure that any soldiers involved in these alleged acts are held accountable for their actions.

“If the incident is a retaliation by the soldiers, this will be most unfortunate and unacceptable in today’s Ghana, and we have to get to the bottom of the matter and hold the military personnel involved in this dastard act accountable,” Mahama Ayariga emphasized.

